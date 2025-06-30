The previous week of The Young and the Restless saw the aftermath of the reveal of Cane being Dumas. Lily was left reeling from the re-entry of her former husband into her life after six long years. The other guests chatted and conspired against Cane and what this might mean for Genoa City.

The drama has been bubbling and things are going to get more heated with every new episode unfolding on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 30, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless as and when they tune in to CBS to see the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 30, 2025

The first episode of the week features Diane warning Kyle about Audra. As has been evident from the last few weeks, Diane does not trust Audra and her fears are absolutely correct. After all, Audra is simply fulfilling her deal with Victor by trying to separate Kyle from Claire. But they don’t know it yet.

Regardless, Diane knows Audra cannot be trusted and has been actively warning her son against her. Kyle doesn’t like his mother’s warnings as it makes him feel like he is being doubted and undermined. Is he going to tell Diane again that he can handle her? But is he in over his head this time?

Because it seems like he is heading straight into the trap laid by Audra, as asked by Victor in return for funding her company Vibrante. On the other hand, Chance confides in Abby. The two obviously have a lot of history to be awkward during this new trip to France where they are stuck together.

The guests also pointed out how Chance being invited by Cane is intriguing since he is a Chancellor but also a cop. What is the reason he was invited by Cane on this trip? Was he worried for the safety of the guests on this trip that ended up being more dramatic than expected? What does he share?

After all, Chance is a cop and he notices clues and secrets. Is that what he is sharing with Abby, who happens to be his ex? How will she react to this? And lastly, Lily forces Amanda to come clean. It is quite evident Lily does not trust Cane and she wants answers. Is that why she is asking Amanda?

Lily wants to know what Cane has been hiding and confronting Amanda who is Cane’s legal representative is the route he has chosen. What will the lawyer reveal and how will she respond? Stay tuned to know more.

