The previous episode of The Young and the Restless witnessed Nate being suspicious of Audra’s deal with Victor. He made it clear that he didn’t trust the Newman patriarch. On the other hand, Phyllis retaliated against Billy after he fired her from Abbott Communications, and Sally took the spot.

Lastly, Damian tried to make amends with Lily by giving her the chance to speak to Aristotle Dumas. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 6, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama show revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 6, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Diane making a confession to Jack. She was the one behind the Abbott Mansion remodeling and was so happy to see Jack satisfied with it. She wanted to surprise the family by refreshing the home while still keeping its nostalgia and soul going. Jack loved it and so did Kyle. But there’s one person who is absolutely not happy about it.

Billy made it clear that he prefers the mansion the way it used to be and it hurt Diane. When she makes a confession to her husband Jack, could it be about this? Is she affected by how her brother-in-law reacted to her efforts? Is she going to figure out that his response is about more than just decor?

It’s no secret that Billy doesn’t like Diane and does not approve of Jack and her pairing or marriage. Is that why he is icing her out even now? On the other hand, Victoria confides in Nick. The brother and sister duo are often seen catching up on each other’s lives, and it’s time for their recent session.

When she confides in him, is she going to share the truth about Cole being sick? Or is she going to reveal that her daughter Claire has finally decided to move in with her boyfriend Kyle even though everyone knows Visitor is not in favor of their romance? How will Nick react to these revelations?

Victoria and Nick know how their father’s anger can be. Are they going to be worried about how he’ll react when he finds out that his granddaughter moved in with his adversary Jack’s son Kyle despite his disapproval? And lastly, Tessa is troubled by Mariah’s behavior. Is this going to affect them?

Mariah came back home after her business trip and has since behaved in a weird manner. She has been keeping secrets and looks very guilty. Mariah told her mother, Sharon about how she is worried her drunken mistake will ruin her marriage with Tessa. What did she do when she left for work?

