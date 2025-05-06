The previous episode of General Hospital saw Nina’s plan going awry. On the other hand, Dante was left livid while Cody stumbled upon a dangerous situation. Lastly, Carly counseled Lulu while Josslyn felt guilty. The drama is only getting started as the episodes continue to unfold massive secrets.

Expect some fireworks, pleading, shocks and confrontations if you’re an avid watcher of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 6, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama revolving around residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 6, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Lois pleading with Dante. Has he found out the truth about Brook Lynn and his fling all those years ago leading to a baby boy which is why she is asking him to keep it under wraps? Or is this about something else? How exactly will Dante react to Lois’ request?

Meanwhile, Rocco issues an apology. Is he apologizing to his parents Lulu and Dante for his irresponsible behavior that led him to the hospital? Will they reprimand him or forgive him? On the other hand, Alexis is in the hot seat. Are Kristina and Molly confronting their mother again for her actions?

When Drew gets key intel, is Brad the one giving it to him? Ever since Drew was drugged which led him to let his inhibitions down and do embarrassing things including adultery, he has been all over the news. Drew is desperate to get to the bottom of this. Willow was shocked when she saw the clips.

But now that she knows he was drugged, she is wondering if someone did this on purpose by paying Jacinda. Brad was specifically asked by Portia to get the drug and he is willing to snitch for the right price. Is Drew going to pay him for the information? Will Brad have some proof to make claims?

Elsewhere. Kristina opens up to Lucky. She told him that her mother Alexis wants to get her committed to a mental hospital. Kristina is surprised when Lucky tells her that she wasn’t wrong and he agrees with her decision. Will this make Kristina wonder if she needs help? Or will she brush it away?

Carly warns Danny, but what could this be about? When Ava questions Ric, what answers is she looking for? And lastly, when Dante confronts Gio if he was the one responsible for his son Rocco being in the hospital after strong alcohol poisoning, how will he respond to these baseless accusations?

