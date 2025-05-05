The previous week on General Hospital saw plenty of drama with Sonny getting saved by Brick, Drew being exposed by Nina, Willow coming back home to absolute chaos, Lulu being jealous of Brook Lynn, Josslyn working on a lead for WSB as well as Kristina finding out about her mother’s plans.

The excitement and entertainment are only set to rise as secrets unravel and the revelations unfold as the episodes go by. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 5, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 5, 2025

The first episode of this week features Nina’s plan going awry. She was a success in setting Drew up and exposing how vile he is. His videos went viral online and in the newspapers, thus ruining his reputation. Willow found out and has been wondering if she shouldn’t have trusted Drew. But he has found out he was drugged. Who will he blame for it and will it be Nina?

On the other hand, Dante is livid. What exactly did he find out? Is this about Rocco? Or is this about his chat with Lulu where they hash their emotions out? Did she confess the secret Brook Lynn has been keeping? Meanwhile, Rocco had a sip of his spiked drink and was found unconscious by Danny.

What will happen? Even though Danny tries to revive him, it seems things are more serious than they look. Does Rocco really need to be rushed to the hospital instead? How will Dante and Lulu react when they find out what happened to their beloved son? Elsewhere, Carly counsels Lulu.

What advice will she give her? When Cody stumbles upon a dangerous situation, what exactly could it be about? Will he be able to get to safety or is he going to risk his life? Josslyn feels guilty but is this about her WSB assignment or something else instead? Is she reminiscing about the past?

Could she be thinking about losing Dex and then murdering Cyris to take revenge for him? Or is this about Professor Dalton? On the other hand, Tracy and Lois have a tense chat about Brook Lynn’s adoption past that she recently confided in her grandmother about. What exactly is in store for the Quartermaines when the truth finally drops and splatters all around?

And the biggest revelation is still a secret. That Gio is the baby that was given up for adoption all those years ago after Brook Lynn and Dante’s fling. How will things unfold? Will Lois be the one to reveal the truth to her daughter? How exactly will the family deal with this big secret? Stay tuned.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: 10 Actors Who Were Almost Cast In The Acclaimed HBO Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News