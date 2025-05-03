The previous week on General Hospital, Sonny’s life was in danger during his open heart surgery, but Brick saved him. On the other hand, Nina’s plan to expose Drew worked out brilliantly, making him the laughing stock of the town. Brook Lynn confided in Tracy.

From shocking revelations and guilty days to olive branches and spy leads, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama show.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 5, 2025

The week’s first episode features Nina’s plan, which is going awry. Now that Carly has discovered she was behind Drew’s exposé, will this lead to some big trouble? On the other hand, Dante is livid. Did he find out that his past fling with Brook Lynn led to a son? Carly counsels Lulu, Josslyn feels guilty, and lastly, Cody stumbles upon a dangerous situation.

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Up next on General Hospital, Lois pleads with Dante. Does he know the truth? Is that why she is asking him to keep it under wraps? On the other hand, Alexis is in the hot seat while Rocco issues an apology. Drew gets key intel, but about what? And when Kristina opens up to Lucky, how will he respond to the same?

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Kristina offers an olive branch, while Lulu is grateful. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn is baffled, and Gio opens up to Emma. Brennan briefs Josslyn and Vaughn, but what new mess is brewing at the WSB? Is it related to their lead? Could it be about Professor Dalton? Or someone entirely new instead?

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Jason shows some tough love. Dante opens up to Sonny. Is he going to share the truth about having a son with his father? When Brad makes a life-changing decision, what could it be about? Portia fishes for information from Willow. Will it work, or will she fail? Lastly, Curtis and Nina commiserate.

Friday, May 9, 2025

The week’s final General Hospital episode features Sasha and Willow having a tense encounter. Is this going to be about Jason or Michael? Lulu questions Ned while Brook Lynn and Chase meet with Alexis. Is the big secret about Gio slowly unraveling? When Tracy is surprised, what exactly happened? And finally, Sidwell makes an offer. Who is on the opposite end of this deal?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: When Kit Harington & Richard Madden Had A Secret Offscreen Rivalry Over This Unexpected Goal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News