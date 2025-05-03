It turns out the real Game of Thrones isn’t just about dragons, betrayal, and icy zombies. That’s right. While the world obsessed over who’d rule Westeros, there was a quieter, sweatier rivalry playing out behind the camera. Kit Harington and Richard Madden, known as Jon Snow and Robb Stark, had their little battle going on. And it had nothing to do with swords.

According to Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy, if you need a reminder), the pair were in a friendly race to see who could score the most chiseled six-pack. Yep, that’s what he said. In an old interview with The Guardian, Allen shared the juicy behind-the-scenes scoop:

“At the beginning, me, Kit Harington and Richard Madden were definitely in some sort of competition about who could be in the best shape. It’s not like we were comparing, but there was definitely a macho vibe going around.” He clarified, “But I wouldn’t say there was competition in any sense other than who had the best six-pack. And Kit will always win that.”

So, while fans were reeling from Ned Stark’s beheading or clutching their hearts during the Red Wedding, these stars were concerned about crunches and core workouts. And let’s be real—it’s kind of hilarious when you remember that their characters spent most of the show wrapped in layers of fur, cloaks, and armor. You couldn’t even see those abs. But apparently, physical fitness was still a big deal on set.

It makes sense, though. Game of Thrones was full of intense battle scenes and demanding action sequences. Staying in shape probably wasn’t just for show—it was part of the gig. Even if the North didn’t let them show off their hard work, the camera still caught the energy of warriors who looked like they could throw down at any second.

The bromance between Harington and Madden didn’t get much screen time. Jon and Robb had little interaction before being pulled in separate directions. Still, fans picked up on the unspoken bond between them. They weren’t just half-brothers—they had a mutual respect that came through, even in a few short scenes. Robb Stark came off as the golden boy – confident, charismatic, a natural-born leader. People followed him easily. He looked like the guy destined to rule, until his brutal exit at the Red Wedding turned everything on its head. That one episode alone left viewers stunned (and probably throwing things at the screen).

Meanwhile, Jon Snow took the long road. He didn’t step into greatness overnight. His rise was slow but steady, and we watched him earn every bit of it. From the Wall to the battlefield, he became the hero you root for, even if his decisions sometimes drove you nuts. Maybe that’s why the Eternals star handled Jon Snow so well—he had a solid crew behind him. A bit of gym rivalry. Some laughs. A few crunches between takes. And some good old-fashioned camaraderie that brought out the best in their performances. The abs may not have made it on screen, but the effort? It definitely did.

So next time you re-watch Game of Thrones (except, you know, the final season), just know—there was more going on behind those furs than brooding and battle cries. There was a quiet war of washboards. And according to Alfie Allen, Kit walked away with the crown.

