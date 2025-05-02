Before The Last of Us catapulted Bella Ramsey into the HBO spotlight, they were already turning heads in Westeros. At just 11 years old, Ramsey made a splash on Game of Thrones as the fierce Lady Lyanna Mormont — and apparently, even seasoned actors like Kit Harington weren’t immune to being outshone.

In a recent chat for Interview Magazine, the two stars revisited their first scene together on Thrones. And Ramsey didn’t hold back when recalling a hilariously awkward moment on set. “I don’t know whether you remember this,” they said to Harington, “but I remember it quite vividly and have some remorse for it now, but during that scene I was mouthing your lines to you.”

Yep — Ramsey, then a fresh-faced preteen, was subtly coaching Jon Snow himself through his dialogue. Bold move, but it came from a good place. “Now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how awful,’” they added. “But at the time it came from a very innocent place of being like, ‘Kit’s struggling with his line and I know it, so let me just mouth it to him.’”

Harington took it like a champ — with a dose of self-deprecating humor. “I do remember you helping me out and it being quite humiliating,” he admitted, laughing. “But yeah, thanks for that. I’ve probably chosen to forget it.”

That moment wasn’t just funny—it was telling. Even then, Ramsey stood out from the crowd of young actors. And Harington noticed. “There was a real feeling of you being a different entity of child actor,” he said. “You brought a confidence and clarity that was quite unusual for a young actor. It didn’t feel like working with a child. It felt like working with a very experienced actor.”

Now, that’s some solid praise coming from the guy who carried the weight of the North on his shoulders for eight seasons.

Ramsey, who now leads HBO’s The Last of Us as Ellie, first joined Game of Thrones in its sixth season and stayed through to the end. Their character, Lady Mormont, quickly became a fan favorite. Blunt, brave, and not one to back down—even when surrounded by men twice her size. Ramsey’s screen presence was so strong that viewers assumed they were already a seasoned pro. But back then, it was just one of their very first acting gigs.

Meanwhile, Harington, now starring in HBO’s finance drama Industry, reflected on that early encounter as a bit of a wake-up call. “If anything I was like, ‘Oh god, I’ve got to up my game,’” he said. “I came here not really being comfortable enough with my lines, in the arrogance of however old I was, thinking I’m just opposite some child. And then that child actor is wiping me off the screen.”

He added, “Not that it’s a competition, but you’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve got a bit too comfortable in my Jon Snow-ness.’”

The two actors clearly share mutual respect—and a little bit of banter. That throwback chat shows how even on huge sets with big stars, it’s the little moments that stick. A kid mouthing lines. A seasoned actor swallowing his pride. A bond formed between Northmen and Bear Islanders.

It also highlights just how far both of them have come. Ramsey’s now one of HBO’s biggest breakout leads, while Harington continues branching out from his Thrones legacy.

