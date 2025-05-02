For most movie lovers, Harrison Ford is the signature face of Indiana Jones – whip, rugged and charismatic. But believe it or not, Ford wasn’t the first pick to play the now-iconic adventurer. In fact, had things gone slightly differently in the early ’80s, Tom Selleck might’ve been outrunning boulders and chasing down ancient relics in the blockbuster film franchise.

Yes, the moustachioed TV heartthrob of Magnum, P.I. fame was actually the original choice to play Indiana Jones. The surprising reveal recently came from Karen Allen, who played Marion Ravenwood opposite Ford in the film. In a candid conversation reflecting on her career, Allen confirmed that Selleck was the maker’s first choice to play the titular character and was even approached for the same. However, Tom Selleck couldn’t take up the role because of his commitments to the hit American crime drama television series, Magnum, P.I.

“Tom had done a pilot for Magnum, P.I. before being asked to play Indiana Jones,” Allen told Fox News. “When you do a pilot, you sign a contract that, if it gets picked up, you’re committed. So, they picked up the pilot, and he could no longer play Indiana Jones.”

Karen Allen clarified further that Selleck was not just in the conversation for the role of Indiana Jones rather he was altogether cast. “Tom wasn’t just considered; he was cast initially. He had the role. I have run into him several times since then. … I think one of the great regrets of his career is not having the chance to play Indiana Jones,” she added.

Allen, already cast as Marion by that point, said the filmmakers were left scrambling for their leading man. It took about a month before anyone seriously considered Ford. While George Lucas had worked with Ford on Star Wars, there was initial hesitation. They feared audiences wouldn’t see Indiana Jones in Ford, rather they’d just see Han Solo in him.

But with Selleck officially out, director Steven Spielberg championed Ford. Lucas reportedly sent the script directly to Ford’s house with instructions to read it immediately. And the rest remains history as Ford not only got signed but also nailed the role of Indiana Jones, making him a fan-favorite.

