On the 91st birthday of Indian cinema legend Amrish Puri (June 22), Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford took a moment to remember his late co-star from the iconic film ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.’ Ford, who is set to reprise his role as Indiana Jones in the upcoming ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ fondly recalled Puri as a sophisticated and charming individual, in contrast to his menacing character, Mola Ram, in the 1984 adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Ford expressed admiration for Puri and the enjoyable time they had working together. Despite Puri’s reputation as one of Hindi cinema’s revered villains, the Hollywood star emphasized the stark difference between the actor and the character he portrayed on-screen.

Harrison Ford shed light on his association with the late Amrish Puri and said, “He was a wonderful person, a very charming man. (He was) nothing like the character that he played in our film. Very sophisticated. I really admired him and enjoyed working with him. We had a good time together. And yes, I remember when he passed.”

Amrish Puri, who passed away at the age of 72 in 2005, held a prominent place in the film industry as one of the great character actors of his era. While he was renowned for his negative roles in films like “Mr. India,” “Vishwatma,” and “Tridev,” Puri made a lasting impact through his performances in movies such as “Mandi,” “Pardes,” and “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.” His versatility as an actor left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

In his autobiography, “The Act of Life,” Puri candidly shares his initial disinterest in the role of Mola Ram. Interestingly, “Temple of Doom,” a film based on a story by George Lucas, the creator of “Star Wars,” did not release in India. Puri and fellow actor Roshan Seth faced criticism from the Indian media, which labelled them as “anti-national” for their involvement in the movie.

Amrish Puri’s impact was not limited to his on-screen presence. He received a handwritten note from Spielberg himself, who described Puri as his “Best Villain.” This recognition from the master filmmaker further emphasizes the significant contribution Puri made to the world of cinema.

As we celebrate Amrish Puri’s birthday on June 22, let us remember his extraordinary journey in the film industry, his ability to portray diverse characters, and the enduring impression he left on audiences worldwide.

