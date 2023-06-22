Many of us have grown up reading Marvel Comics and watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s films and shows, so getting to know some trivia about it is always interesting. Today, we bring you a trivia from the first film that saw Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) come together – The Avengers.

The trivia concerns the film’s post-credit scene where the six Avengers dine on some delicious shawarma after fighting the Chitauri army and saving New York from doom. Read on to know about it.

In Youtube Short shared by the channel HiGeekOfficial, with the caption, ‘The Shawarma Scene Secret: Captain America’s Prosthetic Jaw,’ the narrator explains why Chris Evans skipped the delicious Middle Eastern dish while the other Avengers relished it. The clip has the narrator put forth the question many fans had – ‘Why Captain America didn’t eat at the end of The Avengers?’

Answering the question as to why Chris Evans refused to eat shawarma in the post-credit scene of The Avengers, the narrator says, reveals the scene wasn’t planned and was filmed after the movie premiered. The schedule took place when all the actors had moved on to their next projects. The actors who played Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye and Black Widow were asked to return to film this scene at a real shawarma restaurant in LA.

Talking about Cap not eating the delicious spread, the narrator revealed, “Chris Evans who played Captain America, had problem with the scene (as) he had grown a beard for his role in Snowpiercer – a sci-fi thriller. He couldn’t shave it off as he was still filming that movie. He also couldn’t show it on screen because it would ruin the continuity of his character. The solution was to cover his face with a prosthetic jaw that looked like his own. The makeup team did their best to make it look realistic but it was still noticeable and uncomfortable. Evans had to hold his hand over his face to hide it even more. He also couldn’t eat anything because it would mess up the prosthetic. Evans was not happy with the scene.”

Check out the short explain The Avengers scene here:

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “Tbh this worked well for the scene. Captain America gave older daddy/guardian vibes and he was just there to support the team. Given he is a super soldier, it was like he was chilling and he was just tired not hungry. Like a real trained trooper. I enjoyed it.”

Another joked, “Dude probably wanted that shawarma so bad xD” while a third added, “I just assumed he was real tired.”

Did you know this trivia about Captain America skipping the shawarma treat the first time you watched The Avengers?

