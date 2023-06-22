Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were one of the most loved couples back in the day before Pitt fell in love with Angelina Jolie and left Aniston with a broken heart. But while they were together, the couple had their moments and scares, too, all thanks to Jen’s somnambulism, aka sleepwalking disorder. The actor once gave out a detailed explanation of how she would terrify him at times, along with revealing one of his funny memories.

Brad and Jennifer met one another in 1994, and they started dating each other in 1998 in the following year, he proposed to her and got married in 2000. After staying together for five years, the couple parted ways in 2005, after which they went their separate ways with separate partners, leaving their fans utterly disappointed.

An old video from one of The Late Night shows has been going viral on Instagram, shared by the Insta handle jen.aniston2020, where Brad Pitt spoke about his then-wife Jennifer Aniston’s sleepwalking disorder and revealed how she gets things done and can go on talking about certain things fluently. He shared the story of when he caught her outside one night and said, “The alarm was going off, and she had to negotiate herself through 3 or 4 rooms, and I find her standing outside… we were on a cliff at that time, and it was not good.”

He further added how he would at times hear drawers opening and closing in other rooms and said, “I just figured she’ll be back, she’ll get some stuff done” The host prompted that Jennifer Aniston not only gets stuff done but speaks a lot in her sleep as well. To which Pitt responded, ‘She once went on 5 minutes dissertation on Tuesdays with Morrie or something like that in our contemporary society…” adding, “I learned a lot.” Pitt finally revealed the best of her sleepwalking moment or, rather, what she said in her sleep.

Pitt went, “… A few years back and I’m laying there, and it’s deathly silent… I can’t sleep, she’s sleeping peacefully, and all of a sudden I hear ‘bring on the young men in uniform'”. Check out the entire video here.

Even Jennifer Aniston once shared the alarming story in an interview with Madam Noire. She said, “I set off our alarm once. I was outside. The alarm scared the s–t out of me, and I woke up and I was out by the pool equipment in the back. I don’t know what I was doing. I heard this yelling because [Pitt’s] terrified; he hears the alarm, and I’m not there!” That’s terrifying, indeed!

