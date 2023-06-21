Jennifer Lawrence needs no introductions, especially after making headlines for saying her mother sold their broken toilet to No Hard Feelings co-writer Lee Eisenberg on Craigslist. The actress made the statement while promoting her new film and has now issued a clarification about what the actual story is.

As per the actress, she mixed up the details about Lee buying their used toilet. She also set the records straight of who brought what and how Eisenberg was involved in it all. Read on.

During an interaction with ETOnline on Tuesday – while at the Tuesday premiere of No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence set the records straight about the whole ‘toilet being sold on Craigslist’ story. Admitting that she got the details wrong, the actress said, “I ended up getting it backward.” So what exactly happened, and what details did she get wrong? Well…

Elaborating on her blunder, Jennifer Lawrence added, “My mom bought Lee’s (Lee Eisenberg) toilet. When he clarified and was like, ‘None of this is true.’ I was like, ‘Well, it’s not.’ I literally just got confused about who bought or sold [it].” In the same chat, JLaw was also asked which items of hers would score some quick cash, to which she answered, “Um, well I don’t want anybody robbing my house, so I guess I won’t answer that.”

For those who don’t know, during an interview with People, Jennifer said, “Years ago, Lee Eisenberg bought a toilet on Craigslist from my mom. My toilet.” When asked why Karen (her mom) was selling the toilet, the ‘Don’t Look Up’ actress said, “I don’t know. I’m like, ‘I broke it.’ My mom sold it for me.” The actress also revealed that Eisenberg knew the seller’s identity and said, “That’s how we know the story now,” and added, “So thanks, Mom.”

Well, we are happy Jennifer Lawrence set the records set about the toilet sold on Craigslist by her mom.

