The Idol is making quite a buzz right now for all the right and wrong reasons. The show has not succeeded in impressing the fans and has been called cringe. But the viewers have also mentioned that certain actors have become the saving grace in the series. One of them is BLACKPINK’s, Jennie Ruby Jane. She played the role of Dyanne in it, and it is now being speculated if her performance will bring her Emmy or Grammy. Scroll on to learn more about it.

The Idol revolves around Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who is an aspiring singer who wants to be the s*xiest pop star ever. Jennie plays the role of a background dancer.

While talking to WWD, Jennie Ruby Jane talked about her debut and said, “It’s overwhelming, but I’m grateful and thankful. All of those things at the same time. Especially as it’s the first step in my acting career, I was honoured to be able to come.” Despite The Idol being her debut show, the K-Pop star has slayed and how! As per leading publications such as Forbes, the singer deserves a nod at the Emmys and Grammy as she has really moved her fans with her acting.