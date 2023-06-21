Samuel L. Jackson is a renowned personality in Hollywood, and his character as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, is really popular among fans. After a few films, we saw his backstory in the Captain Marvel film starring Brie Larson. Larson often faces backlash from the netizens online, and like a good friend, Jackson defends Larson and extends his support to his The Marvels co-star.

The 2019 film established a heartfelt friendship between their characters while they first shared the screen in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, which also starred Tom Hiddleston in it. As per several reports, Larson received a lot of hate from the fans for allegedly being discriminatory towards male critics. Scroll below to get the deets.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Samuel L. Jackson opened up about the hatred he sees towards The Marvels star Brie Larson and said, “Brie’s a stronger person than people give her credit for. We had done ‘Kong’ together, which was not the most wonderful experience for either of us. We became great friends during that particular experience because we were having such a hard time.”

Samuel L. Jackson further mentioned when Brie Larson hesitated to ask him for her directorial film, Unicorn Store, recalling that the MCU actor said, “Then when she was doing her movie [‘Unicorn Store’] and trying to get a particular actor, I was in the makeup trailer with her and was like, ‘Why are you trying to hire this other actor and not trying to get me to do your movie?’ She said, ‘I didn’t think you’d ever do it… so, will you?’ And I was like, ‘Let’s do it’.” He also mentioned how they bonded during the 2016 elections, and she asked Jackson’s opinion before joining the MCU.

Jackson encouraging Larson to work with him in the MCU, said, “Then, when she got Captain Marvel, she called me and was like, ‘They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s do it!’ But she’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.”

Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson will be back in the MCU as Nick Fury and Captain Marvel in The Marvels, which is scheduled to hit the theatres in November this year.

