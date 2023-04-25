Brie Larson has a loud and clear voice, and she never fails to raise it against anything unjust. From hinting at her disappointment at Casey Affleck’s Oscar victory in 2017 after harassment allegations against him surfaced to candidly calling herself the strongest Avengers, she has done it all. She once made every head turn with her way too honest opinion about the s *xism in the fashion industry. The actress talked about how the ‘male gaze’ affected her relationship with female s*xuality.

Brie once recalled the experience of doing her first-ever photoshoot for a fashion magazine. She explained the double standards that she had to endure where people expected the female models to be of a specific size and fit into the given piece of clothing, whereas the male models received custom pieces as per their size. She also talked about messing up auditions because she couldn’t fit into the absurd beauty standards set by males.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking to Net-A-Porter’s The Edit, Brie Larson shared how she got rejected in auditions and said, “Female s*xuality was confusing for me. I went to auditions where they wanted a sassy, smart, s*xy girl. I would arrive in sneakers and they’d say, ‘Come back in a mini-skirt and heels.’ I would come back and blow [ruin] the audition. I felt more in my body when I wasn’t dressing as a fantasy for the male gaze.”

Brie Larson also shared the anecdote of a fashion shoot and said, “The first time I got a spread in a fashion magazine, there was a one-off piece of clothing from the runway. I asked, ‘Can you only be in magazines if you’re the size of this one piece?’ There was this silence.”

The Marvels actress compared the situation with male models and added, “Men get custom suits or shirts made to fit, but as women, if you don’t fit into that sample you bump up against an aspect of your career you can never blossom into. We’d all love to get out of this cycle of abuse where our mental weight is based on our body weight.”

It’s probably because society has set unrealistic beauty standards for women, and a female’s beauty and s*x appeal is determined by what and how others want to see them.

For more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Adele In A Rare Interview Gets Emotional, Breaks Down While Addressing Her Divorce With Simon Konecki – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News