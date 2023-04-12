In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe. The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer.

Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. Screenplay of The Marvels is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The movie will serve as a sequel to the 2019’s Captain Marvel but also have more weight on other characters. As the trailer was dropped, netizens were furious to see Indian actor Mohan Kapur. Despite the sexual allegations toward a minor, the actor can still be seen in the new trailer.

The Marvels hits theatres on November 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. How did you like the trailer?

Watch:

Must Read: Millie Bobby Brown’s Engagement Ring Costs Rs 1.2 Crore? Here’s What The Bling Experts Have To Say About The Shiny Solitaire!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News