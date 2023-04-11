Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is currently expecting his first child with his actress girlfriend Erin Darke after the duo made the news official back in March. While the loyal fans of the lovely couple celebrated the big news, fictional author Suzanne Seddon on Twitter claimed that Radcliffe’s girlfriend Darke is secretly transgender.

Daniel and his cisgender lover Erin Darke first met on the set of the 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings and have been together ever since. Darke is known for her roles in the award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel along with We Need To Talk About Kevin, Young Adult, and Good Girls. Read on to know more about the controversy.

According to the publication Pink News, author Suzanne Seddon on Twitter shared a picture of Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke posing together at an event and captioned the post as, “This is Daniel Radcliffes (Harry Potter) Girlfriend. Now what do you see.” A particular section of the Internet seemed to agree with her as many asked to notice her face and how tall she was while coming up with their own conspiracy theories. Other claimed Erin Darke was a man and was more masculine than Radcliffe. A few other trans-exclusionary pundits, according to the publication, claimed that Darke is a closeted transgender woman. Soon, the pro-trans individuals logged into Twitter and extended their support to Darke claiming that there was no issue with their relationship even if Darke was transgender.

One of the users on Twitter wrote, “When transphobic TERFs self-own. Note that despite Suzanne’s judgement that Erin Darke is not woman enough to be a woman, Erin (who is NOT trans) is currently pregnant in fact.”

The next one tweeted, “That’s a man, this man/woman as more masculine features than Daniel Radcliffe, I her/him voice is even deeper than Daniels? What funny world we live in now! Everything upside down?” One user added, “I’ve never been able to see it differently since.”

Slamming the transphobic tweets, one shared, “Suzanne brilliantly demonstrates here exactly how transphobia is also based in misogyny, how it’s all about unattainable and oppressive standards and actually nothing to do with trans women at all.”

Another shared, “Being taller than Radcliffe isn’t even a sign of anything because he is only 5’5. One added, “A couple who are expecting a baby. Radcliffe is 5’4”. You’re saying cis women (the ppl you claim to protect) should be misgendered if they’re tall/don’t meet your beauty standards. With your broad shoulders, sloping forehead, thin lips & prominent jaw, you should tread carefully.”

And, one concluded, “This is why transphobia is everyone’s problem: its paranoiac gender essentialism and obsessive enforcement of gender norms means that anyone who’s outside those, say by having shoulders or dating a short king, is immediately suspect. It must, because they really can’t tell.”

