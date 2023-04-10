One thing amongst a few that has relevance that transcends boundaries and generations across the globe is the world of wizards and magic, Harry Potter. Based on J.K Rowling’s widely popular work, the series of films gave us not just a fantasy Franchise but the amazing Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Entered into our life as child actors, the two soon grew up with the series and in no time were a very pivotal part of our lives. The fun banter they shared on and off-screen developed a fanbase and melted hearts.

While Daniel played the leading man Harry, Emma was his Hermione, a character that is technically the cult for nerds and geeks no matter in what part of the world they are. But did you know that the two were a riot on sets while filming, and there is no way one can tame their energy? Especially Watson’s. Making headlines again now is a prank she played.

Yes, you read that right. Back in the day, when the team was shooting for one of the Harry Potter films, Emma Watson, one fine April Fool’s Day, decided to play a prank on Daniel Radcliffe and leave him crying inconsolably. The actor was quick to regret her move and was left apologizing. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

It was when Daniel Radcliffe was 14, and was probably shooting for one of the initial movies in the Harry Potter series when Emma Watson decided to prank him. As per Fandom Wire, talking about the April Fool’s incident, the actor said, “Emma, when I was like 14, told me that one of my favorite bands had broken up. It was, like, really early in the morning, so I hadn’t even gotten that it was April 1st yet… I was a fan of this band called the Libertines, who were very fractious and they might have broken up at any point, and she came in and went, ‘It’s happened, it’s finally happened.’”

This broke Daniel Radcliffe’s heart who was left supremely upset and broke into tears in no time. Seeing his condition, Emma Watson couldn’t hold the prank anymore and broke the news to the actor while apologising. “But she just had to immediately say, ‘No, no, no, it’s a joke, it’s April Fool’s’, because I didn’t cry, but my face was like, ashen… My lip quivered, definitely,” Radcliffe added.

However, news now floats that Warner Bros is shaping the 9th film, Harry Potter: The Cursed Child but both Daniel nor Emma are not keen to comeback. The latter is said to be not wanting to associate with JK Rowling in any manner. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

