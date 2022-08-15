British author JK Rowling, who is known for the ‘Harry Potter’ series, recently received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of the attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie, reports Deadline.

Rowling, who was previously targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her.

Rowling earlier wrote on Friday night: “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as a student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded: “Don’t worry you are next.”

According to Deadline, JK Rowling publicly asked Twitter to intervene, asking @TwitterSupport, “Any chance of some support?” but Aziz’s post currently remains in place. He had previously described the man arrested for attacking Rushdie’s, Hadi Matar, as a “revolutionary Shia fighter”.

Deadline further states that JK Rowling confirmed that the police are involved, telling followers: “To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved in other threats).”

To all sending supportive messages: thank you 💕

Police are involved (were already involved on other threats). — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022

Following the threat, Warner Bros Discovery has released a statement backing Rowling. It reads, “Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against JK Rowling. We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena. Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ.”

This latest threat to Rowling follows the attack on Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed up to 15 times at a conference near Buffalo in New York, where he was about to give a lecture on free speech. Rushdie’s agent revealed that the author is currently on a ventilator, but looks to be in danger of losing the use of an eye, has suffered nerve damage to his arm, and suffered harm to his liver.

