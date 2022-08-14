Priyanka Chopra Pays An Emotional Tribute To Her 'Quantico' Co-Star Anne Heche: "It Was An Honour To Have Known You"

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has paid a heartfelt tribute to actress Anne Heche, who passed away following a fiery car crash.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she wrote an emotional note for her Heche, with whom she worked with in the series ‘Quantico’.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “My heart goes out to Anne Heche’s children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves. It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always have a special place in my heart.”

Besides Priyanka Chopra, Hollywood personality Ellen DeGeneres, who dated Anne Heche in the 1990s, also remembered the late actress.

She tweeted, “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

Anne Heche, 53, had been coma in the hospital with a severe brain injury after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles building on August 5.

RIP, Anne Heche. You’ll be missed!

