The feud between former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seems to be a never-ending affair. Post-separation, the two have been at loggerheads and have even battled it out in the house of law. Most recently they had a legal battle over the Chateau Miraval winery, that the two owned together. While the Bullet Train actor won that battle, Jolie had to face the loss. But making new now is Father Pitt who is reportedly doing all he can to stay in touch with his kids.

Advertisement

If you aren’t in sync, Brad and Angelina who were once a happy couple are parents to six children together. Out of the six, Maddox and Pax are adults and can choose whom to meet and when. But Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox are all minors, and are with Jolie at the moment. Reports talk about how Brad takes out time for them.

Advertisement

As per the little birdies, Brad Pitt like a dotting father is doing everything that he can to stay in touch with his children. He is crossing every hurdle and schedule problems to meet them no matter what. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

In a Hollywood Life report, an Insider says that Brad Pitt “Pushes to see” the four children “as often as possible wherever they are in the world” even when the relationship with Angelina Jolie remains hostile. The insider adds that Pitt “flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday, and that meant a lot to them,” before adding that Brad “made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th [birthday].”

Amid all the controversy that exists between him and Angelina Jolie, the source says that Pitt, “cherishes every moment he gets with the kids. He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a tricky situation given how hostile it’s been with Angelina.”

It was recently that Brad Pitt spoke about Shiloh and her pursuing dance like a really proud father “It brings a tear to the eye,” he said at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train. He called Shiloh’s dancing “very beautiful” and that he “love(s) them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Euphoria Star Angus Cloud aka Fez Really Did Face The Horrific ‘Friday The 13th’, He Fell Into A Pit & Here’s What Happened Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram