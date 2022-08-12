Johnny Depp fans ended up crowd-funding to unseal court documents in the attempt of digging ‘dirt’ on Amber Heard. Little did they know the 6,600 pages would backfire in the worst way possible. From conversations with Marilyn Manson to unprofessional behaviour on Pirates Of The Caribbean sets, everything is out there in open. And now, there comes another revelation that further ignites the fire.

As most know, fans are withdrawing their support for Johnny. Soon after his victory in the defamation trial against Amber Heard, he shared a post on “getting his life back.” While actors like Jason Momoa, Robert Downey Jr, Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner among others had liked it, now over 105 public figures have silently withdrawn their support.

Now as per a report by Newsweek, a new document reveals that Johnny Depp had signed a declaration that claimed that Amber Heard has never hurt him. It read, “Mr. Depp does not allege a specific cause of action for intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress; does not assert that Ms. Heard’s actions caused him a specific psychiatric injury, and does not claim that Ms. Heard’s actions caused him to experience unusually severe emotional distress.”

During the latest defamation trial, Johnny Depp claimed that he was also the victim of violence during his 2-years of marriage with Amber Heard. Of course, these documents have raised eyebrows and continue to be threatening for the Pirates Of The Caribbean star.

On the professional front, Johnny is soon making a comeback in films with the French movie, Jeanne Du Barry. He will be seen playing the role of King Louis XV. His first look was unveiled yesterday and broke the internet in no time.

