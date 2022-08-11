Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué is reportedly already dating a girl just a few weeks after the two announced their split. For the unversed, the Hips Don’t Lie singer was dating the Spanish football player for 11 years before the news broke that he cheated on her. Though the duo never got married, they share two kids, Sasha and Milan.

A battle over the custody of their kids started after they split, but a new report suggests that the Colombian singer seeks a truce between them. Now, it is being said that Gerard has already found a new lady love.

As per The Sun, Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué is secretly dating a 23-year-old PR student, Clara Chia Marti, who he is said to have met while she was working at his production company Kosmos. Even though it has been almost two months since he and the Waka Waka singer broke up, reports suggest that Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other “for months.”

“They have been keeping quiet about their relationship, but those around them all know what is happening,” a source claimed. “People have been helping him (Gerard Piqué) keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her,” they continued.

Neither Shakira nor Gerard has spoken about the same. But during the separation drama, fans noticed that the singer had followed Henry Cavill and Chris Evans on Instagram. She sparked rumours of a romance with Captain America.

Though Gerard Pique’s relationship with Clara Chia Marti is yet to be confirmed, the two were photographed partying in Stockholm in June. Meanwhile, Shakira is also hitting the headlines over her tax fraud case.

