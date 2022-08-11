Aquaman 2 is one of the much-awaited DC films that will be released in 2023. It sees Jason Momoa making a comeback in the titular role. As fans wait for its premiere patiently, a few new details regarding the same have been shared. Keep reading to know what those are. Just recently, it was revealed that Ben Affleck will be coming back as Batman in the movie.

After Jason shared snaps with Ben on the sets of the DC flick, speculations arose that Affleck’s Caped Crusader is making a comeback. The news was confirmed, and it was also revealed that Ben replaced Michael Keaton as Batman in the Lost Kingdom.

Coming back to the point, more deets around Aquaman 2 have been shared by Jason Momoa. The Justice League star appeared in an interview with GQ, where he discussed how the movie will address the Earth’s current real-world situation and the damage being caused to the planet by humans. “Aquaman is the most made-fun-of superhero in the world,” the actor said.

“But it’s amazing to be able to bring awareness of what is happening to our planet,” Jason Momoa continued. “It’s not some story that’s been told over and over, [it’s a] movie about what’s happening right now but in a fantasy world. I have a great time with… there’s a lot of…It’s a throwback to…, I don’t want to give too much away. But we really get to speed up what is going to happen to this Earth, and it’s not because of aliens,” the Aquaman 2 star added.

Could the actor be talking about climate change? Who knows, fans will just have to wait and watch. Meanwhile, another thing that has been in discussion regarding the film is Amber Heard’s role as Mera.

Since the Johnny Depp trial, fans have demanded to remove Heard from Aquaman 2 as many believe that it was JD who was the victim of abuse and not her. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the Jason Momoa starrer!

