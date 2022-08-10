Dwayne Johnson had a piece of perfect advice for John Cena when the former landed one of the biggest roles in his acting career. When it comes to a wrestler turning into a successful actor, The Rock is the best example. Not only did he establish his name in both industries, but he paved the path for others as well.

Advertisement

While talking about Cena, the WWE champion has been making the headlines over his rumoured appearance on WWE’s Clash At The Castle. Much to fans’ disappointment, the Peacemaker actor revealed that he will not be seen at the Clash.

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, recently, John Cena revealed the word of advice that his fellow mate Dwayne Johnson gave him when he entered Hollywood. During the Comic-Con panel in Wales, Cena said, “He is one of the reasons I have life outside the WWE. He gave me some of the best advice I’ve ever been given.

“I remember I got an audition for a small part in a movie called Trainwreck. “There was a pretty thorough audition process, and I was very nervous. Because I’ve never been through that before,” John Cena added. “I was able to ask him (Dwayne Johnson), ‘Hey man, do you have any advice?’ He said, ‘They asked you there for a reason dude; just be yourself,'” The Suicide Squad actor added.

“He, in that one sentence, allowed me to calm down. Allowed me to be myself, which I’m really a goofball. And [the movie Train Wreck] allowed me to do that on screen. N*ked. He’s the reason I’m here,” Cena continued. It is good to see actors looking out for other actors.

When it comes to the work front, Dwayne Johnson will be next seen in DC’s Black Adam. Whereas, John Cena is currently busy filming Fast X.

Must Read: Johnny Depp & Dior Strike A New 7-Figure Deal Post Amber Heard Trial; Fans React, “They Never Doubted His Innocence”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram