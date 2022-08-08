Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been ridiculed online after excitedly saying that he apparently has a crush on rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

In a new interview, the actor eagerly said that he would be the ‘Sweetest Pie’ raptress’ pet, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart did an interview to promote their new movie ‘DC League of Super-Pets’.

During the interview, which was uploaded to the actor’s Instagram page, Dwayne Johnson excitedly unveiled that he’s willing to be Megan Thee Stallion’s dog.

The actors were asked by the interviewer: “If you could be any celebrity’s pet, who would you be?”

Without skipping a beat, Dwayne Johnson responded that his ideal owner would be hip-hop star Megan, prompting his co-star Kevin Hart, who said that he’d love to be Denzel Washington’s pet, to wince and cringe ever-so-slightly.

In response, the interviewer said: “Oh, that’s a good one. Why Megan The Stallion?”

Reacting to the question, Dwayne Johnso, who tied the knot with Lauren Hashian in 2019, coyly said: “Oh, we don’t need to talk about that.”

Shortly after, social media users reacted to The Rock’s quick response.

“That response was fast as hell. He’s been holding that in for a while!” one person commented on his post, with another said: “He been waiting his whole life to be asked that question lmaooooo.”

A third added, “He ain’t take no time to say it (trio crying emojis),” a fourth user wrote, “No pause, no thinking about it. He needed to get that off his chest” another wrote, “He definitely waited his whole life for this question. Like bro you do realize you’re going to be her dog?!?”

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ is an animated film about the adventure of four-legged friends of legendary superheroes.

Alongside Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, the movie boasts such A-listers as Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski and Keanu Reeves in the voice cast.

