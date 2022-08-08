Dwayne Johnson is living his best DCEU life as he manages to be in not one project but two in the same year. Of course there is the iconic beast Black Adam, that he has been manifesting for a decade and finally gets to be in, and the fun DC League Of Super-Pets. The latter is an animated flick that made quite a lot of buzz with the trailer that was fun and peppy. But looks like The Rock wants to keep the buzz going and now has made a hilarious statement about being Megan Thee Stallion’s pet.

For the unversed, DC League Of Super-Pets is a movie about the pets of the Superheroes, main Superman and them saving the world. The film will feature Dwanye in a pivotal role and he is voicing the lead Krypto, who is (no points guessing) Clark Kent’s dog. The movie is now sees its official release and The Rock has set out for promotions.

While partnered with Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson is being asked some pretty serious questions, someone decided to ask him the most hilarious question of the month, and the answer to it was Megan Thee Stallion. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a viral Twitter video, in the press junket for DC League Of Super-Pets, Dwayne Johnson was asked “if you could be any celebrity’s pet, who would you be?” It didn’t even take a second for the actor to respond that his ideal owner will be Megan Thee Stallion. This caught co-star Kevin Hart off-guard and he was confused about how to react.

Later in the same junket, the journalist tried to quiz Dwayne Johnson more by asking why he wants to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet. To which The Rock had an hilarious response as he said, “We don’t have to talk about that, okay?” and this led to Hart breaking into a big laugh. Check the video right below.

not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson saying he'll be Meg Thee Stallion dog when they asked him who celebrity dog he'll be . LMFAOOOOO I FEEL YOU MY BOY . pic.twitter.com/bzqsqerqHX — Timbo 😎 (@TimboFionna) August 7, 2022

Tell us what you think about this in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

