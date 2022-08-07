Marvel Studios honcho Kevin Feige has brushed aside competition with its biggest rival to show his support to Batgirl directors Billal Fallah and Adil Al Arbi following the news of the movie’s cancellation.

The primary producer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other filmmakers have reached out to the two helmers after Warner Bros announced the shocking decision, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Al Arbi posted on his Instagram Story a screenshot of an email that he recently received from the producer.

In the message, Kevin Feige wrote: “My friends I had to reach out and let you know we are all thinking about you both. Because of the wonderful news about the wedding (congrats!) and the disappointing news about Batgirl. Very proud of you guys for all the amazing work you do and particularly Ms. Marvel of course! Can’t wait to see what is next for you. Hope to see you soon.”

Al Arbi wrote over it: “Thanks brother Kevin.”

In another Story, the Batgirl director expressed his gratitude for “all the messages of support all over the world” and gave specific shout-outs to ‘Baby Driver’ helmer Edgar Wright and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ director James Gunn for their “kind words and experience,” which “(meant) a lot and (helped them) through this difficult period.”

Warner Bros. confirmed on Tuesday that it had decided to not release Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement: “The decision to not release ‘Batgirl’ reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max.”

The statement continued to read: “Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and ‘Scoob! Holiday Haunt‘ and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”

