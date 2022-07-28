Recently, rumours around Harry Styles’ Eros appearing in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 spread across social media. This came after MCU CEO Kevin Feige confirmed that Starfox and Pip, who were introduced in Eternals’ end credits, would soon be featured in another Marvel film.

Advertisement

Though he didn’t reveal when and which film it would be, Feige did say that Thanos’ brother lives in the “cosmic” part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This sparked Styles’ return in the upcoming Chris Pratt starrer. However, now the director of GOTG Vol. 3 has cleared up the rumours, and unfortunately, it is not good news.

Advertisement

During an interview with Extra TV, James Gunn was Harry Styles’ Eros return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 rumours were true. The director gave a straight answer, leaving no room for further speculations. “Nope! I’m setting the record straight. Starfox doesn’t pop up, nope,” Gunn said.

Besides this, there were also speculations around a spinoff on Harry Styles’ Eros and Patton Oswalt’s Pip. Though no confirmation was made on the same. But Oswalt had spoken about the same and said that if it were true, then it would be “amazing.” While talking about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, recently a first look of the Chris Pratt starrer was revealed.

James Gunn, who had appeared at the San Diego Comic-Con, debuted the trailer at the panel. It featured several characters, including Gamora, who doesn’t remember her fellow Guardian crew members. Rocket’s origin and first look at Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock were also revealed.

Though Harry Styles may not be reprising his role as Eros for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he will be seen in some or the other Marvel project, especially since Marvel confirmed Phase 5 & 6. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the James Gunn directorial, which will hit the theatres in May 2023.

Must Read: Chris Evans aka Captain America Passes Some Words Of Wisdom To The MCU Newcomers: “It Adds A Lot Of Pressure, But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram