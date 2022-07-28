Brad Pitt might be dating again three years after his divorce from Angelina Jolie. The former IT Couple of Hollywood shook the world when they separated. Jolie had even accused Pitt of domestic abuse. Just recently, the two were in a battle over their French winery. Both acquired the Chateau Miraval winery in 2008, which is worth $167 million now.

When the two split, so did the shares, but it was the Eternals actress who shared her half without informing Brad about the same. A lawsuit was filed against this action, and recently one party was deemed victorious, and that was Angelina.

Putting that aside, when it comes to their personal lives, it seems like Brad Pitt is doing just fine. Besides being busy with his films, Bullet Train, Babylon, and more, the actor is in the headlines over his dating life. Now, a source close to the Fight Club actor has told People that Pitt is “dating, but is not in a serious relationship.”

The source added that Brad Pitt is meeting a lot of different people and spending time with friends. “He has a large group of artsy friends in LA that he hangs out with,” the source said. It also said that Pitt is “living his best life”. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is famous for his relationships in the past.

He had dated several beauties from Tinseltown. Brad wasn’t just married to Angelina Jolie but also to Jennifer Aniston. He has been in a relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow, Geena Davis, Thandie Newton, and more.

Post his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt was rumoured to be dating a couple of women. There were reports of him spending time with G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra actress Sienna Miller and later was speculated to be romancing Nicole Poturalski.

