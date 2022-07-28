Camille Vasquez is one lucky woman to have found name and fame both, via the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial. She is an attorney who works at the law firm, Brown Rudnick. She joined the company as an associate in 2018 but her hard work and immense popularity helped her get promoted to a ‘partner.’ Scroll below to know how she feels about representing JD in the high-profile battle.

Advertisement

A quick recap, Camille fought for Johnny in the 2022 defamation trial against Amber. The actor accused his ex-wife of defaming him in the 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post. She accused him of domestic violence and the news impacted his career in a huge way. JD won the legal case and is set to receive $10.35 million as damages, a verdict which Heard is appealing.

Advertisement

Camille Vasquez has done a detailed interview on representing Johnny Depp with CBS Mornings host Gayle King. A teaser of the same has been revealed and the lawyer could be seen talking about defending the Pirates Of The Caribbean star in court against Amber Heard and how important it was.

In the viral video, Camille Vasquez could be heard saying, “It was important to have a woman on the team”

Gayle King questioned, “Why?”

“This case called for a woman’s perspective and I was the lucky person chosen to do this job,” Camille added.

The host then asked her, “Do you feel lucky? Is lucky the word?”

Johnny Depp’s attorney added, “I think so, yeah. I think hard work and luck — you can’t underestimate there was a combination there. Of course, it’s a tremendous amount of hours, but it’s also a little bit of luck, and it’s not a job that I took lightly. This was his name, this was his life. It was important.”

EXCLUSIVE: @GayleKing sits down with attorney Camille Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp in his defamation trial win against ex-wife Amber Heard, for her first interview since Heard filed a motion to appeal. pic.twitter.com/uf3Rqrn3vH — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 27, 2022

Camille Vasquez also revealed that she has been working for 4.5 years now.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Are BTS’ Jimin & Actress Song Da Eun Dating Each Other? ARMY Reacts After Noticing Similar Hints!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram