Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo Brothers, have their own choice for the actor who should be the next James Bond, and it is none other than their The Gray Man star Regé-Jean Page. A lot of buzz on who will be the next 007 has been going around.

A hunt for an actor suitable for the role has been ongoing ever since Daniel Craig ended his tenure as the British super-spy in 2021’s No Time to Die. It was a perfect ending to one of the best versions of Bond. Back then, the producers had said that they will start looking for the next actor in 2022.

Though no confirmation has been made regarding the same yet, many names are in the running. This includes Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, Idris Elba, and more. Now, the Russo Brothers, Joe, and Anthony have their own choice for the next James Bond, and it is Man star, Regé-Jean Page.

For the unversed, Regé-Jean Page, who recently appeared in Russo Brother’s The Gray Man, is already a contender for the next James Bond. While promoting their movie with Radio Times, Joe and Anthony were asked about the rumours linking Page with 007, and here’s what the Avengers: Endgame directors had to say.

“He’s fantastic. I mean, he has more charisma in his pinky than most people do in their entire body,” they said. “So you know, we’d watch him do anything — I mean, we’d watch him read the phonebook!” said Joe Russo while Anthony added, “[He’s a] very savvy performer and [has] so much charm.”

Regé-Jean Page plays the role of the CIA boss Denny Carmichael in the Russo Brothers’ latest. This somewhat helps us visualise the actor as the next James Bond. Now, only time will tell whether Page becomes 007 or not.

