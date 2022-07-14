Avengers: Endgame remains one of the best MCU movies ever, and even though it has been three years since its release, new details are still being revealed. The Anthony and Joe Russo directorial saw several Marvel superheroes besides the Avengers coming together to fight Thanos.

The movie brought an end to the Infinity saga and birthed Phase 4, which is currently in motion. It also saw an emotional end to fan favourites like Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. Though a prequel movie on the latter was released last year.

While talking about Avengers: Endgame, the movie was not only the biggest MCU film ever but also the longest one. It currently is the second highest-grossing movie of all time, with a lifetime collection of $2.7 billion. When it comes to its runtime, the 2019 film is 181 minutes or 3 hours and 2 minutes long. However, it is said that the original cut was much longer.

Speaking on that, Anthony and Joe Russo shared insight on the 4 hour-long version of Avengers: Endgame. While talking with Wired, the directors were asked if there was a 6 hour cut of the film. “I think the longest we’ve ever had it was like 3 hours and 40 minutes,” Joe said. “If we did a supercut of Infinity War and Endgame, there’d probably be. Could probably be between the two. It could be a six-hour cut,” he added.

However, the Russo brothers said that those extra 40 minutes didn’t deserve to be in the film. “I think those 40 minutes deserved to be on the editing floor. You have the director’s cut. That’s it. There’s nothing else, sorry,” Joe said.

While Avengers: Endgame remains the longest Marvel flick, the recent MCU entry, Thor: Love and Thunder, is on the shorter end of the stick with 1 hour 59 minutes of runtime. It is said that director Taika Waititi was given the mandate to keep the movie under 2 hours.

