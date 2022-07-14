Johnny Depp has been quite a lover boy. The actor has dated the most beautiful woman in Hollywood including Winona Ryder, Jennifer Grey, and Kate Moss among others. But it was his marriage with Vanessa Paradis that blessed him with two beautiful kids. Scroll below for how raunchy he got when he described his first meeting with his then-wife.

A quick recap to begin with, Johnny and Vanessa met on the sets of The Ninth Gate in France back in 1998. He had already dated Jennifer Grey, Sherilyn Finn and Kate Moss before that. The couple hit the chords in no time and were head over heels in love with each other. They gave birth to a daughter Lily Rose-Depp and a son Jack before separating in 2012.

In 2004, Johnny Depp graced The Oprah Winfrey Show where he got candid about the “love of his life” (at least then). The Pirates Of The Caribbean detailed their first meeting and shared, “I saw her back from about 25 yards away. And I was just staring at this back and then, suddenly, it turned around. And the back had a face and it walked towards me, directly at me and just said ‘Hi’. And I just knew, it’s just over with. Big trouble, you know?”

To this, Oprah Winfrey questioned, “How would you say that she has affected your life?” Johnny Depp answered, “Changed it completely. I mean Vanessa and my kids gave me life. Just I mean put me in another a whole other arena.”

Seeing Depp all head over heels in love, Winfrey reacted, “Sounds like you found the love of your life.”

“Yes,” Johnny Depp was quick to add.

After his separation from Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Depp went on to date Amber Heard and we all know how that turned out!

