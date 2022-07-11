Johnny Depp appears to have left a few things unsaid as some speculate his new songs seemingly shade Amber Heard. After winning the weeks-long defamation trial, JD celebrated by reviving his band. The case was slammed against the Aquaman actress over the claims of defaming him by saying she faced abuse from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Advertisement

It was an intense month for the former couples as the whole world watched the televised courtroom drama. Several fans came in support of the actor, while some were on Heard’s side. After the trial ended, Amber shared her disappointment over the verdict and even went on to speak about it a few times.

Advertisement

However, it was Johnny Depp who only made one statement after the verdict was announced and since then hasn’t spoken about the Amber Heard case. But now, some think he has. But more like sang his thoughts in his new song. Depp had previously held a concert with his band Hollywood Vampires for their fans.

Now, Johnny Depp wrote two songs for the album 18, with musician Jeff Beck and a few of the lyrics seemingly refer to Amber Heard. As per The Sunday Times, lyrics from the songs that seem to shade the actress are, “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf*cking night.”

Another track, titled “Sad Motherf*cking Parade”, hears Depp says: “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” adding, “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” After winning the trial, Johnny was awarded $10.35 million in damages, while Amber received $2 million over the counterclaim.

Everyone became well aware that Amber Heard, whose entire net worth is $8 million cannot afford to pay Johnny Depp such a huge sum. However, recently the jury gave her a written order to fulfil the demand.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder: Christian Bale’s Salary Is Half Of What Chris Hemsworth Has Charged? Have A Look At How Much ‘Gorr’ Has Amassed As His Fees

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram