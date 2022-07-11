Thor: Love and Thunder has followed the trail of the previous MCU releases and has had a monstrous start at the box office. The fourth standalone flick starring Chris Hemsworth in his iconic Marvel role sees the superhero fight Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. The expectations were high, and the film kept up with them if we have a look at the numbers.

As fans rushed to theatres to watch the latest Marvel movie, they requested a director’s cut as well. However, it seems like they won’t be getting to see all that extra footage as Taika Waititi said he hates that cut and said it ‘sucks.’

While talking about Thor: Love and Thunder, it covered its first weekend at the box office since its release, and now the collection is in. As per Box Office Mojo, the Chris Hemsworth starrer has made $302 million globally over the opening weekend. This also includes the Thursday previews and numbers from several markets where the film was released a day earlier.

Consisting of $143 million in the US and $159 million overseas, Thor: Love and Thunder has set a new record. It was just an inch lower than Jurassic World Dominion’s domestic opening ($145 million) but has surpassed all the previous Thor movies’ openings, including Ragnarok. A huge feat for the Chris Hemsworth starrer!

Its stateside collection over the first weekend is also higher than The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick. Moreover, the MCU flick matched the box office predictions of aiming for a $300 million opening. Now, let’s see how well the movie can retain itself over the coming weeks.

Besides Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars director Taika Waititi as Korg, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

Have you watched the MCU movie? Share your thoughts on it with us!

