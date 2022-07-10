Industry veteran Kamal Haasan has joined the party with worldwide coveted clubs with his Vikram pulling off a spectacular run at the box office. After being in theatres for over a month, the film will be soon wrapping up its run. So let’s have a look at the collection it has made till now and till where it will possibly reach.

Advertisement

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the thriller marked the collaboration of a dreamy trio in the form of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Further, Suriya’s special cameo proved to be the icing on the cake. This dream casting and positive word-of-mouth have managed to bring terrific numbers for the film at the box office.

Advertisement

As per the latest update, Vikram has accumulated a huge number of 407 crores*. Out of it, the net Indian collection is 241 crores* and it’s really a big feat for the Tamil industry. It’s currently the second highest-grossing Tamil film ever globally and is leading the spot by a margin of over 100 crores. It is next to Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 which had earned 800 crores at the worldwide box office.

As Vikram has now slowed down and playing in selected locations, it is expected to close its run around 410-412 crores* globally and it’s a feat to cheer for.

Meanwhile, recently superstar Mahesh Babu heaped praises on Vikram, saying it is a modern cult classic. In a series of tweets on social media, Mahesh expressed his desire to meet with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. He even went on to say that he was unqualified to comment on the illustrious Kamal Haasan

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Rocketry Box Office (Hindi): Gets Decent Showcasing In Week 2, To Cross Vikram (Hindi) Lifetime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram