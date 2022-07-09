Thor: Love and Thunder Box Office Day 2 (India): Five years back when Thor: Ragnarok [2017] had released, it had done well by opening at 7.77 crores and then closing its weekend at 27.66 crores. The film was a hit as it had a lifetime of 58.73 crores.

Advertisement

That was the time when Marvel films had just started making a good impression amongst the Indian audiences and though they were not running riot at the box office, the impact was being felt.

Advertisement

Well, this can be pretty much seen from the fact that the next instalment of the superhero affair, Thor: Love and Thunder, took more than double the start of its predecessor and brought in 18.60 crores. This isn’t all as it continued to score in double digits by bringing in 12 crores* more, and in the process has accumulated 30.60 crores*, which is more than the entire opening weekend of the first part.

Of course, after a thunderous start that Thor: Love And Thunder had taken on Thursday when the collections were bigger than all the Bollywood movies released in the first half of the year, one expected that the collections would stay on to be quite good on Friday too.

Yes, a drop was inevitable but still 14-15 crores were expected. However, the numbers fell down by a couple of crores more than expected, which shows that the appreciation is mixed for it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Amber Heard Demands Another Defamation Trial Against Johnny Depp Amid Allegations Of Wrong Juror!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram