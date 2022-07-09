Shadow over Depp-Heard verdict because of wrong juror's presence
The drama surrounding Johnny Depp’s multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and Aquaman star Amber Heard, refuses to die. Things have turned judicially weird, as a wrong juror took the chair during the legal proceedings, reports ‘Deadline’.

A partially redacted new filing by the Aquaman star’s legal team, accessed by ‘Deadline’, read, “Ms. Heard had a right to rely on the basic protection, as prescribed by the Virginia Code, that the jurors in this trial would be individuals who were actually summoned for jury duty.”

“In this case, it appears that Juror No. 15 was not, in fact, the same individual as listed on the jury panel,” Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft added in language similar to a previous filing of June 24.

