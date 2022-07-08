Farhan Akhtar On His MCU Debut With 'Ms Marvel': "It Just Felt Like A Very Serious Responsibility"

Versatile actor and director Farhan Akhtar made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the fourth episode of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Essaying the role of Waleed, the leader of the ancient order known as the Red Daggers, Farhan Akhtar’s performance has been highly appreciated by Indian Marvel fans. Waleed, who acts as a mentor to Kamala Khan when she lands in Karachi to meet her maternal grandmother, helps answer and uncover the mystery behind her superpowers and her true identity.

Advertisement

Talking about his experience working on a Marvel set, Farhan said, “It was very exciting working on the show. It is an absolutely incredible universe and they have created some absolutely incredible characters. So to be one of them – to be Waleed, to be the guy who is from the Order of Protectors of the Red Daggers; it just felt like a very serious responsibility and at the same time, very exciting too.”

Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar further said that he submitted himself to the vision of directors while preparing for the role. “Working with Sharmeen, the director and Garry who did the action, I had a wonderful time. We had to go in for a couple of days to do rehearsals and learn the choreography. All the hard work was done there, so that when we got to the sets, it was time to play,” he added.

Sharing his experience with fellow debutant Iman Vellani, Farhan Akhtar said, “She is an absolutely wonderful person and that’s the most important thing. Her energy is infectious and is the driving force when it comes to the cast of Ms. Marvel. They’d been shooting for a long time before I met them in Thailand

Where we did all our work together and to see how natural her ability is and how committed she is to do the part she was playing, it just felt like it was day one for her too. She was as excited as she probably would have been on day one. She is someone to look out for, she is incredibly gifted and incredibly talented.”

Fronted by Pakistani-Canadian debutant Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel is a coming-of-age story of a Muslim teenager who discovers that she has superpowers and that her family history goes back to the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe growing up in New Jersey, Kamala is a superhero megafan with an oversized imagination— particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

The series, which is inching towards the finale, has been directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner in the short documentary category, and Meera Menon. Along with Iman and Farhan Akhtar, the series is supported by a diverse and deeply talented supporting cast, including Farhan Akthar, Fawad Khan, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh and Rish Shah as Kamran.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to witness Kamala Khan’s exceptional journey as she comes to terms with what it means to be Ms Marvel!

Must Read: Ms Marvel’s Indian, Pakistani & International Songs List! From Pasoori To Joote Do Paise Lo, It’s Diversity At Its Best

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram