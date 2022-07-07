If there’s one show that’s been making headlines for over a month, it is Stranger Things. The makers released Season 4 on Netflix recently and ever since then, the fans have been going gaga over it. The Millie Bobby Brown led show recently released the Volume 2 of the fourth instalment and we are blown away with the storyline and the response from the fans from across the globe has just been crazy. Now, in a recent interview, Jamie Campbell Bower opened up on playing Vecna on the show and on the his fate of the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Besides, Brown the show stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLauglin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink and Charlie Heaton in pivotal roles. The series was first released in 2016 and became a global phenomenon with its captivating storyline. It revolves around a group of young kids from Hawkins, Indiana who then explores supernatural and secret government exploits.

Coming back to the topic, Jamie Campbell Bower plays the role of Vecna in Stranger Things Season 4 and in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, he opened up on filming the finale scene where Natalia Dyer shoots him with a gun and said, “It was amazing.”

Jamie Campbell Bower further said, “We were all together on that last day and that was, that was, I think, the very last day of shooting as well. I remember watching that shotgun scene particularly and I stood by the monitor with Matt and Ross, cause often I would like to watch what my other team members are doing cause I find it fascinating. And she looked so cool. I turned to the boys and I was like, ‘That’s amazing. She looks so dope. That’s so sick.’ And they were like, ‘Right?’ So, that was really lovely to watch somebody else, you know, look bad*ss on camera.”

When asked about Vecna’s fate in Stranger Things Season 5, he said, “I couldn’t possibly say. You’ll have to hold your breath.”

What are your thoughts on Jamie Campbell Bower opening up on playing Vecna in Stranger Things Season 4? Tell us in the space below.

