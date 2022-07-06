Fawad Khan Fans' 'Knees Go Weak' Watching Him After '6 Whole Years' Playing A Freedom Fighter In Ms Marvel Episode 5, One Commented, "Fine As F*ck"
Fawad Khan’s Debut In Ms Marvel Episode 5 Has Left Many Fan’s Knees Go Weak(Pic Credit: Poster, Instagram)

Right after witnessing Fawad Khan as the heartbreaker Ali in Karan Johar’s 2016 directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, the Indian fans are super excited to see the heartthrob in Marvel’s ongoing hit series Ms Marvel.

Yes, after 6 whole years, Fawad’s fans can’t help but go bonkers to see Ms Marvel’s episode 5 in which he has a special cameo role. Read on.

For the unversed, way earlier it was announced that Pakistani actor and heartthrob Fawad Khan would be making his Marvel debut through the series Ms Marvel which starred Iman Vellani. Since the announcement was made his fans have been super patient to see him on screen as the other deets were kept under tight wraps. However, finally, the actor has now made his appearance on the show via episode 5.

Before his full-fledged appearance, the fans caught a glimpse of Fawad Khan when Kamala (Iman Vellani) was going through her family photographs. It turns out that Fawad plays the role of Kamala’s great grandfather Hasan. Talking about the recently released fifth episode takes us back to the pre-partition era in which Khan is a freedom fighter and how he gets to meet Aisha (Kamala’s great grandmother) and who also is a clandestine. The moment the episode was dropped on Disney + Hotstar, fans jumped on it and enjoyed every bit of the episodes.

They have expressed their love for the actor and have also showered praises over his role on their Twitter handles. Check out the reactions below;

If you haven’t watched the newest episode yet then what are you waiting for? You can catch up on the Marvel series on Disney+Hotstar.

Have you watched Ms Marvel’s episode five? If yes, what are your thoughts on Fawad Khan’s role in it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

