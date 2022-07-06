Right after witnessing Fawad Khan as the heartbreaker Ali in Karan Johar’s 2016 directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, the Indian fans are super excited to see the heartthrob in Marvel’s ongoing hit series Ms Marvel.

Yes, after 6 whole years, Fawad’s fans can’t help but go bonkers to see Ms Marvel’s episode 5 in which he has a special cameo role. Read on.

For the unversed, way earlier it was announced that Pakistani actor and heartthrob Fawad Khan would be making his Marvel debut through the series Ms Marvel which starred Iman Vellani. Since the announcement was made his fans have been super patient to see him on screen as the other deets were kept under tight wraps. However, finally, the actor has now made his appearance on the show via episode 5.

Before his full-fledged appearance, the fans caught a glimpse of Fawad Khan when Kamala (Iman Vellani) was going through her family photographs. It turns out that Fawad plays the role of Kamala’s great grandfather Hasan. Talking about the recently released fifth episode takes us back to the pre-partition era in which Khan is a freedom fighter and how he gets to meet Aisha (Kamala’s great grandmother) and who also is a clandestine. The moment the episode was dropped on Disney + Hotstar, fans jumped on it and enjoyed every bit of the episodes.

They have expressed their love for the actor and have also showered praises over his role on their Twitter handles. Check out the reactions below;

We all can agree that fawad khan in ms marvel episode 5 is just #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/CQ2CD3qHC5 — z (@reblmoon) July 6, 2022

six years since his last role and Fawad Khan is still fine as fuck #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/8RrnmO1yi1 — Advit (@rebelmooned) July 6, 2022

Me, when Fawad Khan showed up on screen during #MsMarvel even though I knew it was coming pic.twitter.com/ABLQgwIUDN — Liv (@stevenrogered) July 6, 2022

Fawad Khan's acting was amazing in #MsMarvel Episode 5, the expressions were brilliant and the struggle to get independence from British and the pain in his eyes when talking to Muslims was real❤️ pic.twitter.com/GGwjpcD59Z — 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕨 𝕂𝕟𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥 – Ms Marvel Era ⚡️ (@MarvelUpdatesPK) July 6, 2022

me every time fawad khan was on screen #msmarvel pic.twitter.com/PSFgyHoDM9 — mish (@finnspov) July 6, 2022

Fawad Khan in Ms. Marvel

My heart just melted :,) pic.twitter.com/vje2wk64yl — Rimy! (@Rimy_af) July 6, 2022

Fawad khan in MCU is a day I never thought I’d see but i loved every second of it. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/4TOPXePjpK — this user is watching Ms Marvel (@underooswebsss) July 6, 2022

Omg hi fawad khan long time so seeee 🥺🥹 and he still looks fineee🤌 #msmarvel pic.twitter.com/x6x3kSVY1A — diyaa 🍀 (@kdramastruggle) July 6, 2022

#MsMarvel episode 5 while being fucking amazing and heart wrenching was very short and Fawad Khan was one of the highlights of the episodes which i love very much and kamal being the trail of stars her nani followed my god- possibly the best and my favourite MCU Disney plus show. pic.twitter.com/S417OqYSZ0 — this user is watching Ms Marvel (@underooswebsss) July 6, 2022

If you haven’t watched the newest episode yet then what are you waiting for? You can catch up on the Marvel series on Disney+Hotstar.

Have you watched Ms Marvel’s episode five? If yes, what are your thoughts on Fawad Khan’s role in it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

