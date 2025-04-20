Fawad Khan is one of the renowned names not only in the Pakistani film industry but also in the Hindi film industry. The actor marked his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor. Let’s look back at the time when Fawad Khan opened up on his relations and friendships with Indian stars.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan recalled his good old memories of working with many stars and producers and revealed if he is still in touch with them.

Fawad shared, “I’m in touch on and off. Hamari baat ho jati hai kabhi chat pe and on phone, so I’ve been in touch, and I have enjoyed a very good relationship with Kapoor family, and there is still a lot of love and respect even with Karan and Shakun, so dosti hai, and then there’s some producers friends jiske saath gaap shap lagi rehti hai, aur then we make plans of meeting somewhere, so on and off we talk, we keep in touch and we’re still very cordial and still very friendly, and there’s no love lost.”

Further, he was quizzed to share his interest in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Fawad said, “I am yet to watch it, but I do want to. It is on Netflix, but I couldn’t so far. Everybody has been recommending it to me.”

Earlier, while speaking to Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast, Excuse Me, Fawad shared that his debut film, Khoobsurat, was super special to him. “Coming back to Khoobsurat, I wasn’t thinking; I was just like I was riding the wave, and I had a great time. Those journeys were memorable for me because teams that I worked with had such synergies there was no negative vibe; it was only positive, at least that’s what I felt,” he stated.

For the unversed, Fawad Khan has worked in a few Indian films, including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor and Sons, and Khoobsurat. Fawad is all set to make a big comeback in Bollywood with the film Abir Gulaal alongside Vaani Kapoor. The film is slated to release on May 9, 2025, in cinemas.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Sujoy Ghosh Initially Considered Saif Ali Khan & Aishwarya Rai For Jaane Jaan Instead Of Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News