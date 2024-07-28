It won’t be wrong to say that most Indians were introduced to Pakistani dramas through Fawad’s two most popular projects, Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Meanwhile, after impressing the audience with his top-notch performance in Lollywood, the Pakistani heartthrob debuted in Bollywood with Khoobsurat alongside Sonam Kapoor in 2014. At present, it has been reported that the 42-year-old is making a comeback in Bollywood after an eight-long hiatus.

Fawad will star opposite Vaani Kapoor in a new rom-com, a genre that is not new to the actor. As you eagerly await Fawad’s next Bollywood release, check out some of the Pakistani actor’s highest-rated performances.

Khoobsurat (2014)

Shashanka Ghosh’s Khoobsurat, starring Sonam Kapoor and Bollywood debutant Fawad Khan, is one of the most loved romantic comedies of contemporary times. The story follows the life of a free-spirited, quirky physiotherapist, Milli (Sonam), who the royal family of Rajasthan hires to treat the paralyzed King Shekhar Singh Rathore. Despite having a clashing personality, Prince Vikram Singh Rathore (Fawad) develops feelings for her. The Pakistani actor received much praise for nailing the uptight royal role. Khoobsurat has received an IMDb rating of 6.4.

Ashk (2012)

Fawad Khan starred as Rohail in this 2012 Geo TV Pakistani drama. The 23-episode-long drama follows the life of Rohail, who arrives in his homeland from Turkey to get married to his cousin Mehrunnisa (Resham). But he falls in love with the latter’s sister, Zebunnissa (Neelam Muneer), and marries her. However, Zebunnissa wants to avenge her sister’s insult. Ashk also premiered on Zindagi TV for the Indian audience. This drama was rated 6.8 on IMDb.

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

After Khoobsurat, Fawad Khan was seen in the 2016 Dharma film Kapoor & Sons. The film starred Bollywood biggies like Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Shah Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra. The Shakun Batra directorial revolves around the life of a dysfunctional family, the Kapoors. Rahul (Fawad) and Arjun (Sidharth) return to their childhood home when their grandfather, Amarjeet (Rishi), suffers a cardiac arrest. Both the brothers face various tensions, including their parents’ troubled marriage and involvement with the same girl, Tia Malik (Alia). People loved Fawad’s out-of-the-box role in the film. This family drama received a 7.7 rating on IMDb.

Behadd (2013)

Behadd follows the story of a single mother, Masooma (Nadia Jamil), and her daughter, Maha (Sajal Ali). Their story takes a turn when Jamal (Fawad Khan), Masooma’s childhood friend and a divorcee, enters their lives. He soon falls in love with Masooma and decides to propose to her for marriage. The latter initially rejects the proposal, thinking of her daughter Maha. However, she gives her consent for Masooma and Jamal’s marriage. But their world turns upside down when Maha accuses Jamal of sexually harassing her. This film was rated 7.8 on IMDb.

The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022)

Bilal Lashari’s star-studded 2022 action drama The Legend of Maula Jatt is the highest-grossing Pakistani film ever. The movie, an adaptation and soft reboot of the 1979 Lollywood film Maula Jatt, features prominent stars like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and more. The plot follows the life of Maula (Fawad), the sole survivor of the Natt clan’s attack on his family. He clashes with the members of the Natt clan to free his village from their tyranny. This record-breaking film has received an 8.7 rating on IMDb.

Dastaan (2010)

Dastaan, based on the novel Bano, follows the tumultuous lives of Haasan (Fawad Khan) and Bano (Sanam Baloch) during the 1947 partition. The childhood friends who fall in love are separated by the escalating violence of the partition. Bano endures brutal hardships, including forced marriage and rape, Haasan, on the other hand, is devastated after his entire family gets killed during the riots. The 23-episode-long drama rated 8.8 on IMDb, captures the twisted fate of Haasan and Bano after the partition.

Humsafar (2011)

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s Humsafar is tagged as a classic in the history of Pakistani television. Directed by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, the 2011 drama is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel by the same name. The story follows the lives of Ashar (Fawad) and Khirad (Mahira), who were forced to get married due to the unexpected death of the latter’s mother. Slowly, their relationship gets stronger, and they start to like one another, but their romance takes a turn when Ashar’s mother hatches a plan to create a misunderstanding between them. Humsafar has cemented the names of the two actors in the Pakistani entertainment annals. Fawad’s role in this drama has received wide appreciation and is amongst his highest-rated roles. Humsafar has a whopping 8.9 rating on IMDb.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012-2013)

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s romantic television series is based on the enemies-to-lovers trope. The story centers around the lives of Kashaf, who belongs to a lower-middle-class family, and is a rich brat, Zaroon. They first cross paths at their university, often leading to clashes between the two due to their conflicting mindset. Despite their rocky start, Zaroon falls for Kashaf and asks for her hand in marriage. After initial inhibitions, Kashaf accepts the proposal and marries Zaroon. Zindagi Gulzar Hai encapsulates the misunderstandings and conflicts between the two and their eventual reconciliation. This drama is one of the highest-rated projects of Fawad’s career. It has an 8.9 rating on IMDb.

