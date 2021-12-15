This year’s most exciting news is here! Zindagi ropes in Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed for their upcoming original which will stream on ZEE5. The yet to be titled series is helmed by critically acclaimed director Asim Abbasi who also directed Zindagi’s first original Churails.

The show blends together magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting, and deals with themes of love, loss and reconciliation. In this series, Fawad Khan plays a single parent – charming but ridden with guilt for what he has lost. With his son, he tries to be every bit the father his own father was and wasn’t. Sanam Saeed plays the central female character in the series. Harbouring otherworldly secrets, she takes it upon herself to heal, and make whole, everyone who surrounds her.

The series has gone on floors and a large part of it has been shot in the picturesque Hunza valley.

“I think Zindagi is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling. It’s naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape.” exclaimed Fawad Khan while talking about the show.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with one of my favourite directors Asim Abbasi again, this time for Zindagi. This new project embarks on a fantastical journey with some stunning performances by a very meticulously picked cast. I can’t wait for everyone to see the magic that’s been created in this beautiful limbo land,” said Sanam Saeed.

“Zindagi has become a pioneer, not only for India-Pakistan OTT collaborations, but also for encouraging artists to push boundaries of narrative storytelling. I experienced that with Churails, and I am experiencing that again with this project. Under Shailja’s support and guidance, Zindagi has truly become a home for many filmmakers like me, where we can see our craziest, wildest ideas come to fruition. I am feeling blessed, and very hopeful that this new project will have a very strong emotional resonance not only with the South Asian viewers, but a global audience.” said Asim.

One of the greatest and most loved contemporary actors, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have been known for their superlative work in the popular television series Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Zindagi which aired on TV as a channel earlier is now available on ZEE5 with over 50+ shows. It made its mark with original shows like Churails, Dhoop Ki Deewar and one of its most anticipated series Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam that premiered last week and got great reviews from all quarters.

