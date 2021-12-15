Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead has been one of the much-awaited films ever since it was announced. The film was supposed to hit the big screens last year but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the plans. Now the film is finally releasing this Christmas and fans cannot keep calm.

The film tells the story of India’s historical victory at the 1983 World Cup tournament. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika plays the role of his wife Romi. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

As the film 83 is waiting to be released this month, Bollywood Hungama reports that the film is cleared for theatrical release with a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts. The report quoted a source as saying, “The film has been passed with a clean ‘U’ certificate. In short, it does not have a single cut. The makers anticipated this as it is a period sports drama and there is nothing disturbing in the film. Even the skirmish shown in the promo is not violent and brief. And yes, no s*x or inappropriate jokes in the movie, too. Hence, it is a complete family entertainer and that was the intention of the makers. Thankfully, the CBFC members understood this aspect and without any hesitation, awarded a ‘U’ certificate to the film.”

The makers of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer received the censor certificate on December 13 and the duration of the film was reportedly mentioned, 162.52 minutes, which means the film is 2hours and 43 minutes long. The report also quoted a trade expert as saying, “This was expected but there’s absolutely no worry about this factor as the content seems to be very promising. Moreover, the final match itself will take up a lot of screen time and that’s how it should be as it’ll be the highlight.”

So what do you think about 83 getting a U certificate? Let us know in the comments.

