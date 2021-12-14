Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most followed celebrities of the country, not just as individual actors but also as a couple. They have always set the bar high in terms of couple goals, often giving a fresh perspective on relationships and the art of making them last. In a recent interaction, Deepika opened up about how they deal with disagreements and issues in their relationship.

For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer were in a relationship for over six years before getting married in the year 2018. They have worked in a variety of films together and their pairing has mostly left a deep impact on the audience. Both the artists have distinct personalities which have always made the fans wonder how they successfully take their relationship forward.

In a recent interaction with Film Companion, Deepika Padukone opened up on Ranveer Singh’s flamboyant personality and how she does not try to control it. She believes it is a unique and important part of him which should remain the way it is

“I’m always trying to put a leash on him. He understands and I also have wrapped my head around. That just gives him a lot of joy and That’s just who he is. I don’t think I can and should change that inherent part of him. So he’s having fun. It’s fine.”, Deepika Padukone said.

Deepika also shed some light on how she deals with disagreements with her husband and highlighted that communication is always the key. She said, “One of the best things that we have is that we communicate a lot. That is extremely important for us. We might agree and we might disagree but I think when you communicate, it kind of makes marriage much easier. I think we were on pretty much the same page as far as this was concerned. Of course, at times there are battles where he would win and I have to say ‘Ok fine, take this one’”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon be seen playing the key roles in the sports biopic 83. The movie has already been creating a lot of buzz amongst the fans and is expected to hit the theatres on December 24, 2021.

