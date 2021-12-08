Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to feature together in a film and fans are extremely excited about the comeback of this on-screen pair. They have lately been working on Karan Johar’s next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which was announced through his social media a few days back. A bunch of recent reports now suggest that the two leads will have a number of steamy kisses in the film, making it even more interesting for the viewers.

For the unversed, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is an upcoming romantic-comedy film that will mark the return of director Karan Johar after close to six years. The film was announced last month with a fun BTS montage that featured a series of celebrated actors including Shabani Azmi and Jaya Bachchan amongst others. It has been scheduled for a 2023 release and fans already have high expectations from the movie.

According to a recent report by India Today, the plot of the film will revolve around a young couple that falls in love against the wishes of their families. The film will reportedly feature numerous steamy kissing scenes between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

A source close to the publication revealed, “Well, Alia plays a middle-class girl, whereas Ranveer belongs to a rich family. He is the waris of Dhanlaxmi Enterprises and stays in a white House Gurgaon, while Rani stays in a lousy fort. The story is basically about a rich guy falling in love with a middle-class girl and how the parents are unhappy with this union.”

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt previously worked together in the film Gully Boy and their pairing was a major hit amongst the audience. Apart from this upcoming movie, Alia Bhatt is also awaiting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, Gangubai Kathiawadi while Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the lead role in sports biopic 83.

