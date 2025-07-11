After months of waiting for The Office spinoff, it’s almost time for The Paper. Set in the same universe as the iconic sitcom, the upcoming show is set around a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher who is trying to revive it. Fans are excited to delve into this new adventure with the cast.

The Paper is created, written, and produced by The Office producer Greg Daniels alongside Michael Koman. The Office premiered in March 2005, and now it’s time for the spinoff to make its mark. Here’s everything we know about the premiere date, release schedule, and what more to expect.

The Paper: Premiere Date & Release Schedule

The Paper will premiere on September 4, 2025, on Peacock with the first four episodes. Post that, two new episodes will premiere each Thursday until the finale on September 25. Here’s a brief of the release schedule:

Episode 1: September 4, 2025

Episode 2: September 4, 2025

Episode 3: September 4, 2025

Episode 4: September 4, 2025

Episode 5: September 11, 2025

Episode 6: September 11, 2025

Episode 7: September 18, 2025

Episode 8: September 18, 2025

Episode 9: September 25, 2025

Episode 10: September 25, 2025

The Paper: Cast, Guests & What To Expect

As for the cast of The Paper, the series regulars include Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez. The guest stars are Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, and Allan Havey.

Duane Shepard Sr, Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan will also be guests on the show. According to the official synopsis of The Paper, “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

Is The Paper A Reboot Or A Spinoff Of The Office?

Meanwhile, Greg Daniels, the creator, has made it clear that The Paper is not a reboot of The Office. Instead, it’s a spinoff or a sister show. He does not prefer the word reboot because The Office ended beautifully, and the beloved characters and storylines had complete closure.

Greg has made it clear that he would never want to redo the show with a new and different cast because he thinks The Office had the luckiest and best cast on television to do that show. This is why the word reboot is false and not what The Paper is about. It’s a show set in the same universe.

