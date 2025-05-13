Over the years, several sitcoms have been produced, but only a few, including Friends, Modern Family, and The Office, have made an evergreen space for themselves in the hearts of the audience. Be it the dialogues, characters, or iconic scenes, fans continue to crave more of these popular shows. Well, supporters of The Office can now rejoice because the show is getting a new spin-off after it went off air more than a decade ago in 2013. Titled in a similar fashion, The Paper is expanding the universe of the NBC series, and here’s everything we know about it, including the cast and synopsis.

The Paper: Cast Details & Synopsis

First things first, The Paper does not have a definite date, but it will officially premiere in September 2025 on Peacock. As for the star cast, Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, and Ramona Young are a part of the spinoff, which is a new show in The Office universe.

The Scranton documentary crew is heading to Toledo. #ThePaper arrives this September on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Mzmbw7TBzF — Peacock (@peacock) May 12, 2025

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Tim Key, and Eric Rahill will join the cast, while Oscar Nuñez will reprise his role as Oscar in the spinoff. The story revolves around a dying historic Midwestern newspaper that tries to make a comeback with the help of reporters. Per the official synopsis, “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.” Fans are quite intrigued by the concept already.

The Paper Is Not A Reboot Of The Office

Meanwhile, several reports have claimed this was a reboot of The Office, but creator Greg Daniels has refuted them and explained his reasoning. During a conversation with The Wrap, he said, “I don’t like to think of anything as a reboot, you know what I mean? Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure.”

He further added, “I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, on TV, to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.” He pointed out the concept of a documentary crew doing a documentary about a subject. “That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don’t even know what you would call that. I don’t know if that’s like a sister show or something. I don’t know what the term is. But it doesn’t feel like reboot would be the appropriate term for that,” the creator concluded the discussion.

For the unversed, The Office premiered in March 2005 and starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, BJ Novak, Melora Hardin, Brian Baumgartner, and Kate Flannery.

